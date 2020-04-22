Foreign worker: “Today, an entire country is fighting for us to get rid of this virus”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a TikTok video, a foreign worker living in a dormitory says he and other workers have been well taken care of by the Government.

The minute-long clip, circulated on WhatsApp Messenger and popular social media app TikTok, shows the man speaking in Tamil about his own experience in the country.

Addressed to his fellow workers in Singapore, he said: “The past few days, there have been a few incorrect messages spread – that we are not taken care of, that the coronavirus has been widely spreading, that we are struggling for food and that we are not even able to contact our families.”

He continued: “Today, an entire country is fighting for us to get rid of this virus.”

The man called on his fellow workers to be grateful. “At this time, even if we can’t help the Government, we should not be spreading incorrect messages and belittling the very country that has given us life.”

“Why have they locked down dormitories? So that the virus does not spread,” he stated matter-of-factly.

“What difficulties do we have with this, friends? As far as I know, not one foreign worker in Singapore’s history has struggled for food,” he added.

He said that the aim of his video was just to ensure that the country that gave them a job and purpose was not belittled.

The video was posted by one Mr Mohan, and TISG has reached out to him for further comment. /TISG