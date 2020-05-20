Foreign worker dormitory erupts in cheers after 3 days of Covid-19 tests

- Advertisement -

A video clip featuring a foreign worker dormitory resonating with applause after three days of Covid-19 tests being conducted, has been circulated on the internet.

A netizen on Sunday (May 17) shared a video with the Facebook group Singapore Matters of a rather heart-warming and uplifting scene. During the entirety of the 30-second clip, applause, cheers, and celebratory whistles could be heard resounding from all around Bluestars Dormitories, which houses foreign workers in Singapore.

𝐀𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐖𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐠?The sound of cheer. The sound of appreciation. FWs say it all. Slowly but surely, we will get there. 💪💪Video credit: 颜导 Posted by Singapore Matters on Saturday, May 16, 2020

In the early stages of Singapore’s battle against Covid-19, the nation was seen as a world-leader due to its acclaimed response to the unprecedented crisis. However, somewhere along the way, the nation seemed to lose its grip on things as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases increased drastically, and issues such as the horrific living conditions of foreign workers in Singapore were unearthed.

- Advertisement -

With foreign worker dormitories exposed as high-risk areas for Covid-19, it is no surprise that they became infamous incubators for Covid-19 cases. With the threat of an exponential spread paired with public outlash on their heels, the Government had to move quickly to address the situation.

Singapore has since increased its efforts to conduct Covid-19 tests in the foreign worker dormitories. However, given the number of dormitory residents, such a task would be daunting to anyone.

Thus, after 3 days of swab tests at Bluestars Dormitories, workers erupted in joyous applause as they showed their appreciation to all the frontliners who took part in conducting the tests.

While a few netizens joined in on the festivities by commenting congratulatory messages on the Facebook post, others were not so optimistic. While a heated debate occurred among a couple of netizens, another Facebook user considered the cost of a Covid-19 test and hinted that given the number of foreign workers in Singapore, Singaporeans should “prepare for (a) 15% GST” hike.