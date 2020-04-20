Food delivery driver also films as he scolds restaurant staff

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man, believed to be a food delivery driver, is circulating in social media, highlighting his refusal to practise safe distancing and rude behaviour towards restaurant staff.

On Friday (April 17), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared a video of an incident at Seletar Mall’s Texas Chicken during which a food delivery driver got into an argument with service staff trying to maintain safe distancing. “Other customers also waiting patiently why you must shout at staff who is just doing their jobs?” noted the caption.

At the beginning of the video, a staff member is seen asking the delivery driver, initially thought to be from GrabFood, to keep behind the line while waiting for his order. The request angered the man and he whipped out his phone and began filming as he shouted at the staff.

As the staff called for security, another individual filming the incident could be heard saying that the staff were only doing their job. “This guy impatient,” he said. “See how much order he has,” referring to the order slips a staff member was holding.

“I make sure you go (to) Facebook,” the driver shouted as he continued with his filming.

Meanwhile, a rider who was waiting patiently at the side grabbed his completed order and left.

Some of those commenting on the post felt that the man could not have been a GrabFood rider because he was not in uniform and that most riders knew that there would be a waiting period for their orders to be ready for collection.

Other people who responded to the post stated that the staff were merely doing their job and that the driver’s response was uncalled for.

There was also a call for more patience and understanding during the current situation as F&B establishments work hard to fulfill delivery and walk-in orders.

Some highlighted that the phone camera appeared to have become a weapon in all kinds of disputes.

As for his threat to post the video on Facebook, those commenting on the post pointed out that he was himself trending in social media.

