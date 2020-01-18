“Fly me to the moon”, more than 2,000 women tell Japanese billionaire

- Advertisement -

TOKYO — Women are going crazy for Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the first private passenger to have paid for a flight to the moon aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship.

Mr Maezawa has received more than 2,000 applications to become his “life partner” and moon-travel companion, through a reality TV competition he launched called “Full Moon Lovers”.

The 44-year-old billionaire, who sold his online fashion business Zozo to the SoftBank Group last year, made headlines in September 2018 when he paid to be the first tourist on SpaceX’s voyage to the moon in 2023.

Mr Maezawa is in a unique position, and all eyes are on him. While he initially announced that he would take a selection of artists with him so that they could create works on earth inspired by the voyage, he is now looking for love.

- Advertisement -

The billionaire, who seems to have quite the romantic side, started a reality TV competition to the search for the perfect lady to join him on his ground-breaking trip.

“He has a long-held dream of going into space. He wants to visit such a special place together with a special someone. Through serious one-on-one planned matchmaking, Maezawa looks to find his life partner.” — Full Moon Lovers

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://mz.abema.tv/en.html

Mr Maezawa is looking for a woman who must be aged 20 or over, has a bright personality, is positive, interested in going to space and wishes for “world peace”.

The show’s application site included a “love diagnostic test” which potential entrants could use to test their love compatibility with the billionaire-entrepreneur. Users were presented with a photo of Maezawa looking happy or sad depending on their scores.

One of the multiple choice questions was:

“If you rode in a private jet, where would you go?”

Mr Maezawa is no longer accepting applications, which closed on Friday (Jan 17) at 10 am Japan Standard Time. The selection process for the moon voyage and life partner begins next Saturday and Sunday (Jan 25 and 26).

According to his website, Mr Maezawa’s goal is to select a partner by March 2020, after “matchmaking” dates with the billionaire next month and “special” dates to get to know him in March.

Mr Maezawa is known for his quirky decisions and odd announcements. Earlier this year, the entrepreneur pledged on Twitter to donate and divide U$9 million (S$12 million) among 1,000 of his followers, all for a “social experiment”, which looked into whether money actually makes people happier.

A few words from Mr Maezawa himself, from the “Full Moon Lovers” website:

“I’m sure I’ve been able to acquire my share of money, social status, and fame along the way. But now I’m restarting my life … As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman. “While it’s something that is taken for granted by everyone, it’s something that I haven’t quite been able to do until now. “I made my decision and finally decided to go on the program. I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space. “I look forward to meeting someone amazing.” — Yusaku Maezawa

To all the ladies out there who have applied, good luck! /TISG