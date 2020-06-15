‘Flower of Evil’ teasers reveal a secret that Lee Joon Gi keeps from Moon Chae Won

- Advertisement -

Flower of Evil, a new drama series by tvN has just unveiled teasers featuring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won. The drama poses the question: What will you do if your husband, who you loved for 14 years turned out to be a serial killer?

Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) is a man who is secretive about his part and pretends to love his wife Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won). Cha Ji Won is a detective and she begins to suspect him and the couple is forced to face the truth.

The teaser shows the couple and their daughter Baek Eun Ha (Jung Seo Yeon) celebrating Baek Hee Sung’s birthday. The daughter made an adorable birthday card for her father professing her love for him and wishing him a happy birthday. She also included a drawing of the family. Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won then smiled and shared a loving look. In a minute, Baek Hee Sung’s smiling look changed into a stoic glare as he stands in front of a mirror.

Baek Hee Sung then narrated, saying that he lied and very slightly. This causes the audience to wonder about his identity. Cha Ji Won then turned to Baek Hee Sung asking him who he was in a tense moment. She had always found her husband to be kind and sweet to her and her daughter. Lee Joon Gi plays two characters in the teaser creating different atmosphere through his smile and expressive facial looks. Moon Chae Won’s gaze and look attracts the audience in the pressure and chaotic emotions that Cha Ji Won feels.

“Flower of Evil” premieres this July and will be available on Viki.

Lee Joon Gi was born April 17, 1982, and he is a South Korean actor, singer, dancer and model. He has acted in The King and the Clown, My Girl, Time Between Dog and Wolf, Iljimae, Arang and the Magistrate, Gunman in Joseon, Scholar Who Walks The Night, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Lawless Lawyer.

Moon Chae-won was born November 13, 1986, and she is a Korean actress. She starred in Painter of the Wind, Brilliant Legacy, The Princess’ Man, and War of the Arrows. She won the Best New Actress at the Grand Bell Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards for War of the Arrows. Moon’s other notable television series include the revenge melodrama The Innocent Man and the medical drama Good Doctor.

/TISG