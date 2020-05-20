Flouting circuit breaker rules, groups gather at Marsiling bus stop, allegedly to gamble

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Flouting the circuit breaker, groups of people have been coming together at the Marsiling Bus Stop in order to gamble, according to a report from Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News.

Around 40 men and women were seen at 2pm on Sunday (May 17) milling around the bus stop along Admiralty Road, close to Block 20 Marsiling Lane’s hawker centre. The New Paper (TNP) reports that some of the people were gathered in front of the hawker center, and others were standing or seated near the road. The majority of those present were staring at their cellphones.

A bus driver by the name of Mr Wang is quoted by TNP as saying that he had seen these groups of people staying in this area from noon till early evening from the beginning of April.

“It is not the first time they have gathered and flouted safe distancing regulations. I have reported the matter to the police twice. They shouldn’t gather as it will increase the chances of spreading the virus,” Mr Wang added.

The bus driver added that the people gather together for these activities more than once a week and that at times commuters who are waiting for the bus run out of space to sit. “They usually gather on Wednesdays and on weekends, although it is a much smaller crowd on Wednesdays. Passengers waiting for buses are deprived of seats because of their actions. So all the passengers can do is wait at the side (of the bus stop).”

It was reported by Shin Min Daily News that several people were seen at one bench counting and collecting money. Furthermore, the report adds that others had been assigned as lookouts and were stationed on the overhead bridge to watch out in case the authorities arrived.

If the police would approach, these lookouts would tell the others, who would then disperse quickly, but come together if there were no police after all.

Some from among the group have been seen drinking or smoking with their face masks put aside, and the Chinese daily added that packaging from food has also been seen in the area.

Netizens have called on the police to investigate the matter immediately, even deploying a drone, if needed, to check the activities of the lookouts.

One netizen warned of possible Covid-19 infections not only among those who gathered but also their families.

Reacting to the story, one netizen recommended a S$300 or S$1000 fine to curb the alleged gamblers’ actions.

But another commented that those amounts were too small to prove an effective deterrent to gamblers.

Another netizen said he had seen this group gather together, and in front of a police station, at that.

Others expressed disappointment that based on the photo of the group in TNP’s report, they all seemed to be from older generations and that they should be a good example to today’s youth.

