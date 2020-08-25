Flames rise chest-high as two men burn large pile of joss paper

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video has gone viral showing two men burning a large pile of joss paper in the open at the foot of a block of flats.

A 16-second clip posted on Facebook page Singapore Road Accident shows one of the men, who were at Block 206B in Compassvale Lane, poking the fire with a stick as the other watched.

The flames rose rose chest high, billowing embers and ash.

The video garnered more than 1,000 views and more than 650 comments, with most people criticising the men for what they were doing.

In a Facebook post about a week ago to coincide with the start of the Seventh Month (Aug 19 to Sept 16), the Singapore Civil Defence Force shared fire safety tips and urged people burning incense and joss paper to take heed of them.

It wrote: “Those who will be burning incense papers and joss sticks, do take note of the following fire safety tips. Remember, fire safety is our collective responsibility.”

Residents of public housing estates should only burn offerings in the designated metal bins provided by the town council, according to the SCDF.

The bins should be placed on sturdy ground and at a safe distance from combustible materials and residences, it added. /TISG