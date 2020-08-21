Fishball Story outlet provides pay-it-forward meals for those in need

- Advertisement -

Singapore—As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people’s financial woes have deepened. And yet, different ways of offering kind and generous acts to those in need have also continued to flourish, as perhaps we have all been reminded that we are responsible for taking care of each other.

One food stall is making it possible for people to buy vouchers for those in need. Fishball Story, a 2016 Michelin Bib Gourmand Guide selection, located at 77 Circuit Rd, #01-450, Singapore 370077, has been quietly and unofficially helping feed the less fortunate around its area for some time now. But as of last month, this became “official,” according to one of their Facebook posts.

“We have been doing it unofficially, making sure the homeless or poor have a proper meal.

It’s official now! We can all do our part in giving back to the society. You can now pay it forward and be the reason someone smiles today. “

Whereas previously, the tips at Fishball Story had been going toward meals for the hungry, they’ve upped their giving game and have invited the public to join them through buying Pay-It-Forward Meal Vouchers for only S$3.50.

Fishball Story wrote in a post that they believe “in giving back to the community” and that “Everyone deserves a good bowl of noodles.”

The Happy People Helping People Community called it “a brilliant and thoughtful idea!” In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 19, encouraging the public to “visit them and buy a meal or two from them” because “the blocks around Circuit Rd has a lot of elderly residence (sic) and this is an amazing way for the community especially those staying within that area to help sponsor meals for those the needy (sic) in that area.“

Fishball Story is the brainchild of Douglas Ng, who, despite having a diploma in electrical computer and communications engineering, opted for the hawker’s life out of a lifelong desire to be in the Food and Beverage industry, inspired by his grandmother’s delicious recipe for, you guessed it, fishballs.

The Fishball Story isn’t just a story. It’s about touching the lives of others, reminiscing our childhood, and reminding how our grandmothers made it happen in their kitchens.”

Aside from the Vulcan Post feature, The Fishball Story has been written about by no less than KF Seetoh, which helped make the stall popular.

We have a feeling that Mr Ng’s passion for delicious food, as well as his desire to help the community around him, will serve to be a lasting legacy. —/TISG

