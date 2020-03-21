First two Covid-19 deaths in S’pore: 75-yr-old Singaporean woman and 64-yr-old Indonesian man

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed the country’s first two Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday morning, March 21.

A 75-year-old female Singapore Citizen and a 64-year-old male Indonesian national were the two patients that succumbed to health complications due to the Covid-19, said the MOH in a press release.

The first patient was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on February 23 and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She also tested positive for the virus on the same day. Since admission at NCID, the woman received medical attention in the intensive care unit (ICU). The patient developed severe complications and succumbed to the infection 26 days later at 7:52 am. The woman also had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension, said the MOH.

The second patient was brought to NCID’s ICU in critical condition on March 13 after arriving in the country from Indonesia on the same day. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 14 and stayed in ICU until he passed away due to the infection nine days later at 10:15 am. According to the press release, the man had been hospitalised for pneumonia in his home country and had a history of heart disease.

“We are deeply saddened by their passing. Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time,” said Minister for Health, Mr Gan Kim Yong. “We will render all necessary assistance to their families,” said the minister.

Mr Gan noted that Singaporeans would be affected by the news and urged everyone to “take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus.”

Both the MOH and NCID have reached out to the affected families and are extending assistance to them.

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to Facebook to extend his deepest condolences. He added that as Singapore confirms more Covid-19 cases, more patients will need ICU care and thus, “we must brace ourselves for more losses.”

PM Lee reassured the public that the Government is doing everything they can to slow the spread of the virus and asked everyone to support and comply with the measures put in place.

