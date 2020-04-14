First a horse, and then a boar and now chickens crossing the road

- Advertisement -

Redditors have found a light-hearted topic to discuss after a netizen shared a video of chickens crossing the road in Singapore.

Redditor @Drakace recently uploaded a dashboard recording of a drive along the streets of Singapore, the highlight of the smooth ride was the point in the video when the car slowed down in order to give way to chickens crossing the road.

Yes…chickens.

The site was a welcome one, as it provided Redditors with a more light-hearted topic of conversation, with all the news about Covid-19 going around. As Singapore has recently implemented circuit breaker measures as a counter against Covid-19, people have been at home since schools and non-essential businesses have been temporarily closed. This may be one of the reasons why the video recording of “the great outdoors” was welcomed more than usual.

One netizen made reference to previously talked-about horse and boar crossing videos that also caused quite a stir online. In a report published earlier on in April, an 11-year-old white horse was seen on the loose at Bukit Timah. The majestic white animal named Cocorita was recaptured within a span of 15 minutes. In an older report published back in February of 2019, a boar was spotted in Choa Chu Kang.

“We got (a) horse, (a) boar, and now chickens,” said Redditor @thattragedy. “Animals (are) slowly claiming back S(ingapore).” Other netizens made reference to the well-known game called “Animal Crossing,” referring to the scene of the dashboard video as the “Local Edition” and the literal version of the game.

Redditor @ajollygdfellow put a spin on the well known “Why did the chicken cross the road?” joke by commenting, “Did you ask them why?” to which the video uploader answered “Nah, (didn’t) want to disturb them (from) their morning exercise.”

Other Redditors poked fun at the chickens for violating the “Stay-At-Coop rule,” with one even asking “Which government agency do I report (this) to?” While one netizen cited the social distancing rule, another thanked the uploader for stopping the car to give way to the animals.

Overall, the video seemed to be an enjoyable break for Redditors amid the sea of gloomy news which has recently been flooding pretty much everyone’s news feeds.