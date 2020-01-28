Fires in supermarket, flat and condo unit over the CNY holiday

- Advertisement -

Three fires broke out in different parts of Singapore on the first two days of Chinese New Year.

According to straitstimes.com, the first fire broke out at about 11.30 am on Saturday (Jan 25) in a supermarket at Block 539A, Bedok North Street 3.

Ten emergency vehicles and around 30 firefighters were deployed to put out the fire. According to Channel News Asia, in a public post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force disclosed that, as firefighters “inched their way into the poor-visibility interior of the unit” to ensure no one was trapped inside, they saw that a large part of the supermarket had been “extensively damaged”.

The fire was eventually put out with a water jet. The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

The second fire also broke out on Saturday (Jan 25), not long after the first was reported. It was in a flat in Block 672, Hougang Avenue 8. According to Asia One, the SCDF was alerted to the fire at around 11.40 am. Twenty-five people had already managed to evacuate the flat by the time the firefighters arrived. The fire, whose origin was traced to the living room, was also put out with a water jet.

This fire is also being investigated by the authorities.

The third fire broke out the next day, Sunday (Jan 26), in a condominium unit in 5 Buangkok Green, Hougang. According to a report by straitstimes.com, the SCDF responded to the fire at around 5.50 am. By the time the authorities arrived at the scene, around 180 residents had already evacuated the burning building. The fire was eventually put out, also with a water jet.

Based on initial investigations, the cause of the fire appears to be an e-bicycle battery which was being charged in a bedroom.

Two people suffered surface burns and had difficulty breathing. Both, however, opted not to be taken to hospital. /TISG