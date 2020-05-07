Fire! Video of alleged loanshark harassment circulates online

- Advertisement -

A video of fire engulfing the door of a HDB flat made its way around social media and WhatsApp Messenger on Wednesday (May 6), sparking allegations of loanshark harassment.

The 10-second clip showed that it was the door of a 7th floor unit.

As the camera panned from left to right, it showed that paint had also been splashed across the front of the flat.

While it is unclear as to whether it was truly a case of loanshark harassment, many of those who commented on it said that the act was very dangerous and that there was the possibility of the fire spreading to neighbouring flats.

At least two people said it was an old video. It is not known why it was being recirculated.

Last week, a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to the front yard of a house in Seletar in a case of loanshark harassment.

The police said on Wednesday (April 29) that they were alerted to the incident at a private residential property along Saraca Road on Saturday.

An improvised Molotov cocktail was used to start the fire, they said in a news release, adding that a debtor’s note had been left behind.

The police warned against committing harassment activities that will endanger others and cause public disruptions and that perpetrators would be “dealt with severely”. /TISG