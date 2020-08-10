Fire in Bedok Reservoir Road flat: About 40 residents evacuated from block

- Advertisement -

Singapore — About 40 residents were evacuated after fire broke out in a flat in a block in Bedok Reservoir Road on Friday evening (Aug 7).

Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Pritam Singh shared about the incident in a Facebook post the same evening.

Mr Singh, who is leader of the opposition Workers’ Party, had hurried to Block 111 after being alerted to a fire there.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Mr Singh wrote that “an elder gentleman” had been assisted out of the affected unit by a neighbour’s son. The man, who was not hurt, and his wife will live with their daughter while repairs are carried out in their unit.

Mr Singh said a Singapore Civil Defence Force team had put out the fire by the time he arrived on the scene. He thanked the SCDF, police and HDB teams, as well as two Aljunied-Hougang Town Council officers for taking quick action on the matter.

“A special thank you to our foreign workers who were helping rid the unit of water used to fight the fire as the stagnant water was beginning to seep into the unit below,” he added.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at around 7.10 pm that day. The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a fourth-floor unit. Its officers managed to extinguish the fire using one water jet and one compressed air foam backpack.

There were no reported injuries.

Photos shared by Mr Singh showed a bedroom that had been damaged and blackened with soot. There was water on the floor and in the corridor. /TISG