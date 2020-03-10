Filmed secretly and ridiculed: Man who wears gas mask to order food

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man in a gas mask was filmed secretly and ridiculed as he bought food from a stall at the Fengshan Market and Food Centre.

On Monday (March 9), a video of the man was posted on the All Singapore Stuff’s Facebook page with the caption: “Eh bro, need to wear until liddat or not? If really so scared, might as well stay home and ownself cook lah.”

The person doing the filming and the people with him can heard making fun of the man, describing him as taking “exaggerated” precautions in public against Covid-19.

However, netizens zeroed in on the men for poking fun at the individual.

One said there was nothing wrong with the man wanting to protect himself, while another advised the men not to be “kaypohs” (busy bodies).

Many called the people who took the video “judgmental”, while one pointed out that the man was wearing the right mask.

