Filipino maids say they’ve been denied days off because of Covid-19 outbreak

Singapore—GMA’s Unang Balita (First News) in the Philippines reported on Monday (March 2) that some Filipina domestic helpers have not been allowed to take their day off because of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected over a hundred people in Singapore, as well as over 85,000 all over the world.

The death toll from the virus has already breached the 3,000 mark, with Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Germany reporting numerous new cases over the weekend.

Journalist Dazzelyn Zapata reported on the GMA morning news show that domestic Filipino helpers have been disallowed from taking days off, although no details as to where she had gotten the information nor the number of helpers who made such a complaint were given in the report.

The report also quoted an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who is employed as a store manager in Singapore saying that the store sales have decreased, and the number of customers have gone down by nearly 70 percent since the Covid-19 outbreak began. Singaporeans have been staying home and tourists have been fewer because of travel restrictions, the store manager added.

The report quoted the OFW as saying they “have been obligated to use their leave credits and cut down on their working hours.” No further information about this was given in the report.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported four new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, March 1. One of the cases is a Filipino woman, the making the second Filipino national positive for the coronavirus in Singapore.

The MOH said, “Case 102 is a 41 year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to China, Daegu and Cheongdo. She is a foreign domestic worker employed by Case 101. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NTFGH.

She reported onset of symptoms on 25 February and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on 27 February. She presented at NTFGH with Case 101 on 28 February and was immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on 29 February morning.

Prior to hospital admission, she had accompanied Case 101 to the Eye Clinic at NTFGH. She stays at Bukit Batok Street 24.”

The other Filipino patient positive for the virus has made a complete recovery and was released from the hospital on February 28, after less than one week.

The Philippines’ Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said that the individual had undergone treatment at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

—/TISG

