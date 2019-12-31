Filipina expresses sympathy for driver in Lucky Plaza accident in a post that has gone viral

- Advertisement -

Singapore—After the horrific car crash on Sunday (Dec 29) that killed two Filipina workers, a post from a fellow Filipina expressing sympathy for the hapless driver in the accident has gone viral.

A netizen going by the name Yknij Nemasim Nemasim posted a photo of the 64-year-old driver sitting on a curb with a security officer standing guard over him on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (Dec 30).

While she had pity for the women who were killed, as well as for the driver, she acknowledged that there are consequences that the driver needs to face.

Ms Yknij wrote, “He doesn’t mean everything..nobody want this…i felt pity to my fellow filipino and to this driver…but accident is accident we cant predict every single second of our lives…but as a driver he need to faced the consequences.”

In less than a day, Ms Yknij’s post had been shared over a thousand times, and many commented on it.

Some netizens expressed the worry that the driver would get off lightly, even giving examples of this in the past.

Others also expressed sympathy for the driver and asked netizens not to judge him.

However, there were those who pointed out the driver made an illegal u-turn.

And others made the case that the accident would not have happened if the driver had not been speeding.

Many agreed that the driver will have to live with the repercussions of his actions.

One netizen called for an end to the speculation about the accident and to wait for authorities to investigate it.

On Monday (Dec 30), TISG reported that two pedestrians were killed and four others injured after a car accident at Lucky Plaza shopping centre.

According to the police, who were alerted to the accident at 4.58 pm on Sunday, all six victims were female and between the ages of 29 and 43.

The driver is believed to be a 64-year-old man.

Rather graphic videos of the incident have been making their way online and circulating on Whatsapp messenger.

In these videos, a black car seems to have crashed through a railing by the road, landing one storey below, on a pathway that leads to the mall car park.

The videos also show two women lying bleeding and unconscious by the car, as well as a third woman trapped underneath the car. At some point, other pedestrians come together to lift the car and drag the woman out. All three women in the video look to be bleeding and unconscious.

All the pedestrians were also taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Among them, the 29-year-old and the 35-year-old were unconscious and later died from their injuries, the police said.

A 64-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The two fatalities in the accident have been identified as Arlyn Nucos and Abigail Danao Leste. Another woman injured in the mishap is the sister of Arlyn Nucos, Arcely.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs released a statement saying it was working with the Philippine embassy in order for the remains of the two women to be brought back home. -/TISG

