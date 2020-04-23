Fight breaks out at Burger King after system breaks down

- Advertisement -

After the electronic order system broke down at Burger King, a fight between the manager and a customer ensued.

In a viral video, the manager, was seen trying to pick a fight.

Allegedly at Ang Mo Kio Hub, the manager could be heard asking the people around him “You want to take picture ah?”

The man filming the video could be heard saying, “Eh now everything is video now. Now everything everywhere camera. Of course I will take. Come la” he provoked the manager.

The other staff and patrons at Burger King could be seen trying to calm their employee down and usher him away.

When the man filming threatened to call the police, the manager can be seen angrily saying “You call la, call police now la”.

Even though the manager is ushered behind a door, he reappears behind the counter.

“What kind of attitude is this?” the man filming asks pointing at the manager.

Removing his mask, the manager calls the man filming, “Eh you come here now. See my face. I not scared of viral la”.

“Your system down not my problem eh” the man filming repeats thrice as other employees attempt to defuse the situation.

The man attributed the fight not to the system error, but to the attitude of the manager, as he could be heard saying. He added that he was going to ask Grab as to why they were still accepting orders despite Burger King’s system having a glitch.

Just as the other employees had thought they successfully defused the situation, the manager came out once more provoking the customer filming and even showing his nametag to the camera.

TISG has also reached out to Grab for comment. /TISG

Ms Tay’s full statement: We understand and support the measures taken by government to curb the spread of Covid-19. As controls are tightened during the extension of the Circuit Breaker and Singaporeans are urged to stay at home during this difficult time, Burger King Singapore has since seen a surge in the demand for the delivery of meals. The closure of more F&B outlets after PM Lee’s announcement last evening has resulted in another surge of delivery orders today as more people stay at home. The surge had brought immense pressure on our crew who have been working non-stop to prepare the meals. Most of our burgers require longer preparation time as these are prepared fresh on the grill. And with the need for the additional step to double pack our orders to ensure zero contact with our food, the time taken to prepare an order is now longer. The surge in orders for delivered meals has aggravated the tremendous pressure on both our crew and the delivery riders. Our team has been working tirelessly alongside delivery riders to fulfil the orders, while adhering to the new safe distancing guidelines. We would like to seek the understanding and patience of our customers as well as our delivery partners for the inevitable longer wait. At Burger King Singapore, we will continue to work hard to bring good value BK meals to the doorsteps of the customers at this difficult time. In light of the recent video footage, we understand that there was an incident between our crew at AMK and the delivery rider. During this time, our team had received a surge in orders via the delivery platform and despite best our efforts to fulfil the orders, it is taking much longer than usual. We again, ask for patience and understanding from our customers and delivery partners. We can empathize with the pressure that the rider is currently facing. However, we will not condone nor tolerate any abuse to our staff. Our staff come to work to prepare food for others, and it is important for all members of the public and our staff to be treated with courtesy and respect. We have a Dignity at Work and Zero Tolerance policy. This means that aggressive or violent behaviour towards our staff or any member of the public within our premises will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We have since also counselled our staff and are proactively working with delivery partners on how best to streamline and manage the orders during this surge-in-demand period, in order to prevent such an incident from happening again. Providing good customer and delivery partner experience is very important to us. Please contact Grab directly for their comments.