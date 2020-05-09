Few know that Prince William and Prince Harry have stepbrother and stepsister

- Advertisement -

When one mentions Britain’s royal family, the members include Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William and other immediate family members.

However, not many people know about Laura Lopes, a stepsister of Prince William and Prince Harry. Before Duchess Camilla married Prince Charles, she had a daughter, Laura, and a son, Tom, with her then husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Laura reportedly used to get into terrible fights with Prince William, according to Katie Nicholl who wrote the 2010 book Harry and William. She said that the two would quarrel over who was responsible for their broken families. Prince William would blame Camilla for all the pain she had caused Princess Diana and that would make Laura angry. Laura would then blame Prince Charles for ruining her life.

In 2006, Laura tied the knot with former Calvin Klein model Harry Lopes. Although his job description is now accountant, he is also said to be a very fancy person. Lopes is the grandson of a baron and he also comes from the wealthy Astor family. Laura has twin boys and a daughter. The latter, Eliza, was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate’s wedding. Eliza was spotted holding hands with Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

According to The Express, when Prince Charles becomes King, he can give royal titles to his stepchildren. Laura may become a duchess, a countess or get some other title.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Tom said that they are not part of the royal family. His mother married into it so she is part of it but for Laura and Tom, they are the common children just on the side. /TISG