Faye Wong’s daughter getting prettier by the day, according to fans

Hong Kong — Singer-actress Faye Wong’s daughter Li Yan is looking more like her popular mother these days.

The 14-year-old, who grew up in the public eye, exudes a calm and confident manner.

Li Yan is active in social media like many people her age. She was only nine-years-old when she hopped onto the social media bandwagon. The young girl was born with a cleft lip and had gone under the knife many times over the years to fix it.

Li Yan floods her social media accounts with selfies and videos.

One of her most popular accounts showed her teaching fans how to impersonate the poses of various celebrities, including her mother. Her father, Li Yapeng, however, deleted that account because he felt she was too young to be on social media.

Nevertheless, Li Yan went back to social media a few years down the road. But she has been criticised for her extravagant spending and has been subjected to cyberbullying. So the teen is now not as active on social media.

On her 14th birthday, Li Yan showed off her newly bleached hair in a series of selfies.

Over the years, fans have become less critical of her and, in fact, they now praise her, saying that she is getting prettier by the day.

In the Chinese-speaking world, Wong, 50, is known as the Diva or Heavenly Queen. At her debut, she had used the name Shirley Wong. She was born in Beijing but relocated to British Hong Kong in 1987. Wong started being popular in the 1990s singing in Cantonese and by combining alternative music with mainstream Chinese pop.

She mostly recorded in Mandarin from 1994. In 2000, the Guinness World Records named her as the Best Selling Canto-Pop Female.

Wong got married in 1996 but divorced in 1999. She has a daughter from that marriage.

She started dating Chinese actor Li Yapeng in 2004 in Beijing. They got married in 2005. Li Yan was born in 2006.

Wong only returned to the stage in 2010. In January 2011, appearing for the first time with her husband on a talk show, Wong told the host that the past five years of her married life had been “very steady, very satisfying”.

In 2013, however, the couple announced that they had divorced. /TISG