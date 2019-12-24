Fathers on Korean reality-variety show win top award

- Advertisement -

The 2019 KBS Entertainment Awards, celebrating the best brightest of KBS comedy and variety, were held on Dec 21.

The event was hosted by Jun Hyun Moo, Son Dam Bi, Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Joon Hyun.

The fathers on Korean reality-variety show The Return of Superman won the Daesang (Grand Prize) this year.

Sam Hammington, the first foreigner to do comedy in Korean, was seen crying. A participant in the show, he thanked staff members who helped the team behind the scenes. Many people around the world were watching them, he said, adding that he was so grateful to them.

Park Joo Ho, the father of Na Eun and Gun Hoo, shared a surprising piece of news: He and his wife are expecting a third child.

The Daesang winner is chosen from 40 per cent live audience votes, 30 per cent votes from KBS variety producers and 30 per cent audience pre-votes.

Lee Kyung Kyu, Lee Young Ka, Kim Sook, Jun Hyun Moo and Kim Seung Hyun’s family (from Mr House Husband 2) were the other nominees.

This is the full list of winners: