Fast food chain sued by Bruce Lee’s daughter for using father’s image

The daughter of Bruce Lee is not happy a Chinese fast-food chain is using an image of the late martial arts film star without permission.

Shannon Lee is now suing them. The restaurant chain Kungfu Catering Management is accused by Shannon Lee’s Bruce Lee Enterprises for using her father’s image for the past 15 years in a logo without paying intellectual property rights.

According to the food chain, the Chinese authorities gave their go-ahead for the use of the logo.

In a statement posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform the company said it confuses them that they are facing prosecution years later. They are actively studying the case and preparing to respond.

Shannon Lee issued an order for the food chain to stop using her father’s image with immediate effect.

The company is also required to clarify for 90 consecutive days that it has nothing to do with Bruce Lee and pay compensation of 210 million yuan.

Founded in 1990, the Guangzhou-based restaurant chain is known as Real Kung Fu (Zhen Gongfu in Mandarin). Its logo has featured an image of a dark-haired man in a kung fu pose who looks like Bruce Lee since 2004.

According to Chinese media, the founder of the chain said it has more than 600 stores across the country with a total asset value of over five billion yuan.

In a list issued by China Cuisine Association, the restaurant is ranked among the top 10 fast-food companies in China last year.

The official website of Bruce Lee Enterprises showed that it handles merchandising and licensing of Bruce Lee’s image and aims to keep the martial artist’s energy alive.

Shannon Lee has taken over the company from her mother and she has been involved in the preservation of her father’s legacy for more than 20 years.

Bruce Lee died on July 20, 1973 at the age of 32.