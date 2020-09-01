Fans unhappy that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be back together

- Advertisement -

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson are said to have reconciled but fans are unhappy that she would take him back after he cheated on her.

Scott Disick, whose ex is Khloe’s sister Kourtney, confirmed that they are together again. Khloe and Tristan share a daughter, True, and they split up after he cheated on her with model Jordyn Woods, who was on good terms with the Kardashians.

However, Khloe maintained a platonic relationship with him for the sake of their daughter.

The word on the street is that the couple has reconciled with Disick confirming their reunion with just an Instagram comment. Khloe uploaded a sexy bikini photo, modelling one of her Good American brand swimwear and Disick commented: “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” Fans interpreted that comment to mean that Khloe and Tristan are dating again. On Reddit, Khloe’s fans were upset that she would take Tristan back after he cheated.

The thread started with a Redditor saying: “Khloe is beyond embarrassing and pathetic at this point. It was sad before, now it’s just kinda gross. I don’t wanna see Tristan on my TV screen next month.”

Other Redditors agreed with that but one Redditor said that Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is complicated because of True.

On another Reddit discussion, one user pointed out: “The thing I find most embarrassing about this is that she publicly BASHED him and I know she mostly came at Jordan but she said a lot of stuff about Tristan too, and to go and take him back after doing that is just embarrassing.”

“I understand it’s her daughter’s father and there’s always that chance of them getting back together but she could’ve at least gave it a little more time.”

Another Redditor said that Khloe “deserves so much better” and that Tristan “will either change and they will live happily ever after or he won’t and she will learn her lesson”.

Khloe has not confirmed that she is back with Thompson but fans think that her recent posts on Instagram hint at some kind of heartbreak.

One quote read: “One day, whether you are 14, 28 or 65 you will stumble upon someone who will start a fire in you that cannot die. However, the saddest, most awful truth you will ever come to find — is they are not always with whom we spend our lives.”

Another quote seemed to address her critics. “Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people,” it read. “You are not responsible for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with.” /TISG