Fans think the Kardashians ‘sold themselves to the devil’ for money

Since they first appeared on the hit reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been very controversial. They use their fame to drive them to the forefront of the pop culture landscape, starting businesses, promoting products on social media as well as getting recognised by the best fashion designers. However, fans are not as wild about the family as they used to be.

In a recent Reddit thread, former fans share about why they think the Kardashian-Jenner clan ‘sold themselves’ to the devil for money.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on the E! network in 2007. In the previous years, Kim Kardashian was a tabloid staple and with the launch of the reality show, it introduced viewers to the rest of the family including Kim Kardashian’s five siblings, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner. The show was an overnight success. Fans of all ages liked that the family is candid about themselves on camera, revealing the innermost workings of their family circle.

The family then capitalised on their newfound fame by signing sponsorship deals and promoting everything from diet products to fast-food hamburgers. They became popular and now the Kardashians are among the richest women in showbiz. In the beginning, the Kardashians were relatable which was why fans loved them. Sources said that the Kardashians were ‘real’ and that they made a point to state their body insecurities on TV and shared photos of their cellulite with their fans.

In addition, fans found that their family feuds were similar to their own. Also, even though the family had money, they were not rich enough to make their lifestyles totally out of reach of the average person in the United States. Nowadays, critics find that things have changed with the Kardashians and they are no longer as relatable as they used to be. The famous family are now titans of a media empire, owning cosmetics and clothing brands and earning millions of dollars, which is a far cry from promoting protein shakes.

The Kardashians have become more choosy about what they reveal to the public on their reality show and now fans find out about big developments in the family through news media instead of the reality TV show. To fans, the way that the Kardashians has changed is proof that they were willing to do whatever it takes to stay relevant. According to a Reddit thread, fans talked about how the Kardashians have changed over the years.

“They essentially sold their souls to the devil for fame and fortune,” one poster stated, claiming that there was something very “dark” about the way they rose to fame so quickly.

Another fan commented that the Kardashians only look “genuinely happy” in older photos, and another commented that they seemed so much more fun in the older days, before “dead eyes and frozen expressions” set in.

Several fans remarked on the physical changes that have taken place in the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family — but out of all the major changes over the years, the way that their fans perceive them seems to be the most damaging.