Fans remember Kardashian-Jenner clan’s more modest lifestyle of the past

When the hit reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired in 2007, no one could have expected that it would still be airing after 18 seasons.

The series features the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In 2007, when the reality series started, the family seemed more down-to-earth in spending. Over the years, however, the lifestyle of the Kardashian-Jenner family has become more lavish.

Vanity Fair reported that when Kris Jenner turned 60 in 2015, her family spent US$2 million (S$2.8 million) on her birthday party. The Great Gatsby-themed party looked fabulous but it went to show that the family members tended to splurge over the top.

Some of those who follow the series shared recently that they miss the times when the family was more grounded. In a discussion on the Reddit social news website, one person said the family was still rich in the earlier years but lived a little modestly and that was endearing. He adds that the family is now completely over the top.

As the series thrived so did the success of the family members. Fans believe that the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have also changed over time. For example, a fan compared the parties the sisters threw for their children over time. In 2010, Kourtney celebrated Mason’s first birthday and it was a cosy and adorable party. Last year, for Stormi Webster’s first birthday party, Kylie Jenner booked an amusement park for the guests. Photos show that it was an extravagant party. /TISG