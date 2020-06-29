Fans of Kendall Jenner thinks she is too rude to be down-to-earth

- Advertisement -

Being in the limelight, celebrities know their hold over fans and followers. However, with popularity comes the public scrutiny. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians family knows what it feels like. The Kardashian-Jenner clan may be well-loved since its debut of the E! cable network television series in 2007 but that did not stop fans from talking about the sticky topics.

Recently the topic on which Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member was considered most down-to-earth was asked on a Reddit thread. A fan asked on the thread, “Which Karjenner do you think is genuinely the most down to earth?” It was no doubt that the fans and viewers had a lot to chip in. Kourtney Kardashian had a lot of votes but she was not the most down-to-earth sibling.

A viewer said, “I think Kourtney is authentic but def not down to earth…. the woman acts like she works night shifts in a hospital when in reality her “job” she touts so much about is being on a reality TV show and managing a lifestyle brand.” Kourtney Kardashian was not named most down-to-earth. Many fans and viewers think that the title goes to Kim Kardashian West.

Commentators shared the reason why they think that Kim Kardashian West is sensible and genuine. A fan commented, “I think I’m going to say, Kim. Even though she’s probably the most famous, she always seems kind and thoughtful when we see her interact with strangers.” Supporters of Kim Kardashian West found that the reality star’s perspective, pursuits and personality best fits for the category.

The Reddit thread was filled with different views and most of the cast members get a mention. Not all were positive though. When it comes to Kendall Jenner, fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians had a lot to comment. Most of them said the reason why they would not select Kendall Jenner as most down-to-earth. As one fan bluntly added, “Idk why people keep saying Kendall, home girl is rude as hell to regular staff and she has absolutely no idea what it’s like to not be rich or well known.”

Kendall’s introverted nature that is often spotted on-screen seemed to be working against her in this controversial conversation. A fan sarcastically joked, “Because she wears lipgloss and jeans and rides horses so obviously she is the most down to earth [sic] /s.” Viewers began to enthusiastically list examples from Kendall Jenner‘s past showcasing why they believe she is far too rude to ever be considered down-to-earth.

One viewer seemed to say it all and commented, “There’s too much talk about Kendall being rude to staff and waiters for me to agree, plus how she’s handled the Pepsi and the whole “whatever those other models do” comments.” Unfortunately, Kendall Jenner’s complicated past and reputation took her out of the running for this title. Kendall Jenner may be a lot of things, but fans don’t find the reality television star to be down-to-earth. /TISG