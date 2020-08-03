Fans concerned about Elva Hsiao after ominous social media post

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao caused her fans to be concerned over her wellbeing after she posted ‘something big’ on her social media account on July 28.

The ominous post read: “Something big is about to happen… My life… I’ve said it… Sooner or later… And it’s not a good thing… I hope you understand, my friends…” Although it was not certain what Elva was posting about, fans started to speculate that it may have to do with the 40-year-old’s health. The singer has had history of going on indefinite hiatus due to a number of health reasons.

It was reported that the singer had finished recording all her songs in her new album Naked Truth and has released two singles, ‘Celebrate // Everyday’ and ‘In A Heartbeat’ so far. Elva planned to drop the entire album in June but because of the coronavirus, the plans were affected. On the topic of her social media post, neither Elva nor her management has spoken about it and netizens are speculating on the meaning behind it. Some think it may have to do with her 24-year-old actor boyfriend, Justin Huang.

“I think they broke up, I don’t think they’re announcing something “big” like marriage,” wrote a netizen. Another netizen even baselessly concluded that the post was indeed about Elva’s relationship, and said: “Breaking up isn’t a “big” thing in life, and a new relationship might just be a good thing”.

Some listed other possibilities as well, such as Elva’s retirement or unexpected pregnancy.

Elva Hsiao was born on August 24, 1979 and she is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, dancer, actress and entrepreneur. In 1998 she signed to a record deal after competing in a singing contest. She released fourteen studio albums and is very successful in the Chinese pop music industry. Known for her R&B influenced ballads, the artist’s first album, Elva Hsiao (1999), was considered one of the first to incorporate R&B in the Chinese market. Her last album Shut Up and Kiss Me was released in 2014. /TISG