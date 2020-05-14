Fans compliment Jessica’s mum on her youthfulness and beauty

- Advertisement -

Popular singer Jessica Jung, who is better known simply as Jessica, celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday with her mother in the US, according to soompi.com on Monday (May 11).

The Girls’ Generation singer shared lovely photos of herself and her mother on social media. Jessica’s sister, f(x)’s Krystal, has the looks and so does Jessica but now we know where the good looks come from. On Sunday, Jessica uploaded two photos of herself and her mother on Instagram.

Fans complimented her mother’s youthfulness and beauty and also commented on how alike she looks to both Jessica and Krystal. In a caption accompanying the post, Jessica wrote about how her mother will forever be her beauty icon and she wished her a happy Mother’s Day. Beauty brand Revlon recently appointed Jessica as its new global ambassador. The singer is also writing her first novel, Shine.

- Advertisement -

Born Jessica Jung on April 18, 1989, she is an American singer, actress and fashion designer. She was formerly a member of South Korean girl group, Girls’ Generation. Jessica played Elle Woods in the Korean adaptation of musical Legally Blonde in 2010. She also acted in the TV drama Wild Romance in 2012. Jessica also started a fashion brand — Blanc & Eclare — in 2014. In the same year, however, she was dismissed from Girls’ Generation due to conflicts between the group’s schedule and her own business activities.

She ended her contract with SM Entertainment and signed up with Coridel Entertainment in 2016. She released her debut solo album, With Love, J. The singer signed a contract with United Talent Agency in May 2018. /TISG