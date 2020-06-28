Fans celebrate Lee Min Ho’s birthday with a sweet gesture

- Advertisement -

Fans of Lee Min Ho celebrated the South Korean’s heartthrob with a heartfelt gesture. The Boys over Flowers star turned 33 this week and his room was filled with presents and flowers. He received countless gifts for his birthday and he went on Instagram to share photos of his house filled with flowers, cakes and presents from fans and friends. Although Lee Min Ho was happy with the presents, a fan club of his went beyond just presents and flowers

One of his fan clubs marked his birthday celebration with a heartwarming move. The fan club made a donation under his name. Koreaboo reported that the fan club, DC Inside Lee Min Ho Gallery contributed USD$2,335 to the Holt’s Children’s Welfare Association. It was confirmed by the association’s chairman Kim Ho Hyun. The proceeds will go towards the “medical expenses for children of families at risk”.

This is not the first time that DC Inside Lee Min Ho Gallery appeared in headlines for donating to charity. The fan club donated over USD$3,400 of baby food last year. The food was given to children who were waiting to be adopted. Since 2016, the fan club has been supporting the Holt’s Children’s Welfare Association. They have been stepping forward to help with emergency expenses, food supplies and sponsoring children with heart problems, among various other activities.

Born on 22 June 1987 as Lee Min Ho, Lee is a South Korean actor, singer and model. His fan base includes those in Asia, US, France, Australia, Canada and Italy. He propelled to stardom after playing Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers in 2009. He won the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards for his role.

Other popular works include Personal Taste, City Hunter, The Heirs and Legend of the Blue Sea. Lee also starred in films like Gangnam Blues and Bounty Hunters. He has played romance, comedy, action, fantasy and sci-fi genres.

International Business Times named Lee Min Ho the heartthrob of billions. He has his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai and is referred to as a global actor by fans and media.

Lee Min Ho shared a video on Instagram of himself trying to blow off candles on his cake on his birthday.