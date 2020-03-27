Fans can learn to speak Korean with BTS and their new weekly web series

- Advertisement -

Thursday (Mar 26) – BTS and their record label, Bit Hit Entertainment, have just announced that they will be launching a new web series to help fans learn how to speak Korean.

The K-pop group, who will put 30 sessions up on the Weverse site starting March 24, said that these videos will be “designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and content due to the language barrier.”

According to Bang Si-Hyuk, creator and big boss of Big Hit Entertainment. Co., “There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease.” He also shared, “Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans.”

The idea actually came to them after one of their fans had asked for the label to put English subtitles in their videos. Band members Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-hope, RM, Jin, and SUGA, along with Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and the Korean Language Content Institute, banded together to make sure that these video tutorials work for the benefit of their non-Korean speaking fans.

In order to make learning fun and more conducive for their fans, these tutorial videos will use actual clips from their reality series, Run BTS! “so that one can learn Korean by listening to expressions used frequently by the members.”

The decision to make the 30 three-minute tutorial videos was also cemented after BTS had no choice but to cancel their upcoming shows over the Covid-19 pandemic. Their Map of the Soul tour was set to take place on four different days during the second and third week of April in their hometown of Seoul at the Olympic Stadium.

Although most of their fans would prefer to watch them live in concert, these videos should at least help them get through the days where they are stuck at home until the band is finally allowed to perform once again. -/TISG