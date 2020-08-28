Fans alarmed after SuperM singer Baekhyun is shown lying on couch

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean boy band SuperM are due to release their first full album titled Super One on Sept 25.

On Aug 14, the group released their track 100 and are presently preparing to release another song called Tiger Inside early next month.

Things seem to be going fine for the group but a number of fans have noticed that the group’s leader Baekhyun looked unwell and worn out in a video clip on Thursday (Aug 27).

Baekhyun looks really tired ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ they've been working really hard pic.twitter.com/8M8yqgZAvF — 큥부심 🍬🐶 夜♡愿 (@ibaekrauhls) August 27, 2020

On Thursday (Aug 27), SuperM greeted fans via Instagram Live, announcing that they had come together to practise their coming song.

In the video, fellow EXO teammate Kai brought the viewers behind-the-scenes to see Baekhyun, 28. The latter was lying on the couch and looked so tired that he could not open his eyes. As the camera approached him, he said that he was very sleepy. Fans noticed that he lacked energy even though he tried his best to look good.

Many K-pop fans all over the world then voiced their concern by trending the hashtag #SuperMDisbandParty on Twitter. They felt that a hectic schedule was one of the major reasons for the poor health of the SuperM members. Several, however, spoke out against the hashtag saying that the word “disband” may be misinterpreted. Others urged the group’s home label, SM Entertainment, to take better care of its artistes.

Baekhyun debuted in 2012 as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo and its sub-group Exo-K and sub-unit Exo-CBX. In July 2019, he debuted as a soloist with the release of his debut EP, City Lights.

In 2019, his debut EP City Lights sold more than half a million copies and was the best-selling album by a solo artiste of the 2010s in South Korea. His second EP, Delight (2020), sold more than one million copies. It was the first album by a solo artiste in South Korea to do so in 19 years. /TISG