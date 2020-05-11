Family “removes barricade tape to use exercise corner every day”

- Advertisement -

A family believed to be from China has drawn criticism after a man alleged on Facebook that, in the midst of the circuit breaker against the spread of Covid-19, they removed the barricade tape to use the exercise corner every day.

In a Facebook post to a public group, Mr E wrote that the three-generation family used the fitness corner at Block 711, Woodlands Drive 70, between 5 and 6.30 pm every day.

He added that on his walks he had seen the grandmother, mother and daughter there.

“Usually I only see them at my level when I look down so I didn’t (sic) go downstairs to remind them,” he wrote.

However, he added that when he walked his dog on Thursday (May 7), he saw them again.

“So I wanted to approach them to remind them that they are not supposed to use the equipments and if kena caught, they may be fined. But i ended up walking pass them,” he added.

In his Facebook post on Friday (May 8), he added that he saw them again.

Others who commented on his post said that Mr E should have immediately called the police or notified the authorities.

TISG has reached out to Mr E for comment and clarification.

Anyone not complying with the circuit breaker can be fined up to S$300 for the first offence and up to S$1,000 and prosecution for the second offence. Those caught using abusive language against public servants can be fined up to S$5,000 and/or serve up to 12 months in jail. /TISG