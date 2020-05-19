Facebook user’s premonition if there are no checks and balances on PAP

- Advertisement -

A Facebook user has gone public with a rather gloomy premonition for Singapore, claiming that should there be no checks and balances on the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), the country will in no time become a Third World nation.

The unabashed post by Mr Jackson Ng on Friday (May 15) garnered the attention of netizens.

The post had compared Singapore’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and found it wanting. It noted that the country’s ministers are highly paid and that it had boasted that it was well prepared to deal with Covid-19 because it had the experience of dealing with Sars. The post pointed out, however, that many other countries with ministers who don’t draw high salaries have been more successful in handling the pandemic. It also criticised the flip-flopping on policies to deal with the crisis.

Taiwan do not have PAP but they did excellently well in Covid-19 control.Vietnam do not have PAP but they done great in… Posted by Jackson Ng on Thursday, May 14, 2020

- Advertisement -

“Uniquely S’pore,” Mr Ng said sarcastically, before ending his post with a rather melancholy forecast of Singapore’s rank in the world if there are no checks and balances on the ruling party.

There was support for such sentiments in the comments section of the post.

/TISG