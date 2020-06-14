Eye-catching start to romantic-comedy Backstreet Rookie

- Advertisement -

Seoul — The South Korean romantic-comedy Backstreet Rookie has just dropped a teaser featuring Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook. It is a glimpse of the first meeting of the main characters.

The drama is set in a 24-hour convenience store with Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) as the store owner and Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) as a part-time employee. The new stills show Choi and Jung in a spot outside the convenience store. It is their first encounter before Jung starts work there.

In an alleyway, Jung says something to Choi with a smirk on her face. Choi is surprised by her unexpected appearance. He moves away as she tries to make eye contact. But she leaves a memorable impression on him.

In the first episode, viewers will find out how they end up working together at the convenience store and the development of their relationship.

The drama’s producers revealed: “Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung have such great chemistry that the simple act of making eye contact with each other makes them laugh. Please look forward to finding out how the extraordinary first encounter between Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul will lead to their current relationship as owner and part-time employee of a convenience store.”

Backstreet Rookie premieres on June 19 at 10 pm KST. Watch a teaser here while you wait!

Kim, 20, made her acting debut 2003 and became one of the best-known child actresses in Korea. She acted in Dong Yi, Moon Embracing The Sun, May Queen and Angry Mom. She was the host for music show Inkigayo from November 2014 to April 2016 and she played her first leading role in KBS2’s historical drama Love In The Moonlight.

She was known as Korea’s Little Sister when she was a child actress and has been named Sageuk Fairy for her historical drama roles. She ranked 8th on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2017, the youngest to be included in the Top 10 at 17 years old.

Ji, 32, is an actor and singer. He became popular after playing Dong-hae in the drama Smile Again. He has acted in Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner and Fabricated City. /TISG