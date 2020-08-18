Ex-PAP MP Amrin Amin gets into Korean dramas after GE2020 outcome

- Advertisement -

Former ruling party MP Amrin Amin is seeking recommendations for good Korean dramas from his social media followers, weeks after he was unseated from Parliament.

Revealing that he developed a taste for K-dramas after watching ‘Hotel Del Luna’, he said that he is considering watching popular soap opera ‘Crash Landing on You’ and asked his followers for their advice.

The former Sembawang GRC MP wrote on his Facebook page, on Tuesday (11 Aug): “I just watched Korean drama ‘Hotel Del Luna’. A magical tale of love, life and afterlife. I enjoyed it. The show reminded of life’s important lessons – be kind, smile and laugh often, live without regrets, make each moment count.”

He asked: “I heard good things about ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’. Any views or recommendations for Park Amrin?”

Mr Amrin’s humble post drew quite a following and garnered 2,000 reactions and over 400 comments from netizens offering their take. Several netizens said that both ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’ are good picks while some made other suggestions.

A lawyer by trade, Mr Amrin became a prominent grassroots activist in Sembawang GRC soon after the 2011 General Election. He was fielded as a new ruling party candidate in the ward in the 2015 election and was elected into Parliament.

Mr Amrin was appointed as a political office-holder and served as Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health during his five-year tenure as an elected politician. He was also tipped to be the establishment’s pick to take over the Malay Affairs portfolio among the fourth-generation (4G) cohort of People’s Action Party (PAP) leaders.

During the latest election, Mr Amrin was moved from Sembawang GRC to the four-member Sengkang GRC – which was newly carved out ahead of the election. In a stunning upset, the PAP team was defeated by the Worker’s Party team which won the election with over 52 per cent of votes.

The result was momentous – it was only the second instance in Singapore’s history in which the PAP behemoth lost a multi-member ward to the opposition. The outcome was also significant since it unseated three political office-holders. Mr Amrin, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng and Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min were all denied the chance to return to Parliament.

While the WP’s victory at Sengkang GRC was welcomed by many and was even seen as a new dawn for opposition politics, Singaporeans on both sides of the political divide have said that they were sad to see ruling party politician Amrin Amin ousted from Parliament.