Ex NTU student who had sex with 15-year-old girl gets 1.5 year jail sentence

Singapore—A 26-year old former student of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has been sentenced to a year and a half in jail for having sex with a minor two years ago. He first became friends with the now 17-year-old victim when she was only 15, as they had been in the same church group.

The young woman’s identity has remained anonymous for her own protection.

The relationship between the two started soon after they met, and they would meet in order to have sex, despite orders from her parents to end things between them.

The man received his sentence in a district court on February 17 (Monday), after he had pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual penetration of a minor. The prosecution had asked for a jail sentence of at least 20 months. Meanwhile, TODAY reports that Sunil Sudheesan, the man’s lawyer, has asked for a report to evaluate whether or not he is suited for probation.

The lawyer called the girl “mature and consenting,” despite her young age, and said that the man had been very surprised when she first kissed him.

Taking the view that his client and the minor were “star-crossed lovers,” he told the court, “They realised that they both harboured feelings for each other. The accused discussed with the victim if she knew and understood what they were going to do… Unfortunately, young people in love can do regrettable things.”

Mr Sudheesan added, regarding the probation suitability report, “The report can give independent insight into the nature of their relationship… this is a case of making love instead of having sex.”

However, his remarks were addressed by Grace Teo, the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) on the case, who argued that the age of the victim at that time rendered her ‘incapable of giving positive consent”.

The judge said that because of the ages of the victim and the accused ages, the number of charges against the man and how grievous these offenses are, he would not have a probation report done. The judge also reminded the court of a similar case last week with another NTU student who received a 2-year jail sentence because he had sex with a 13-year-old girl. The judge said, “The facts are almost exactly the same.”

Although they first met in 2014, the relationship between the accused and the victim began in October 2017, and they had sex for the first time in his hostel room at NTU shortly after.

DPP Teo told the court that the girl said she consented to sexual intercourse and that she had been a virgin.

But her parents found out about the relationship, and the two parted only a month later. However, since the accused gave the victim a mobile phone, they were able to communicate secretly.

In January 2018, the accused climbed into her second-storey bedroom via the water pipes of the building where she lived. The man did not use a condom when the two had sexual relations in her bedroom. -/TISG

