Ex-MBLAQ member Lee Joon and actress Jung So Min split up

Former South Korean MBLAQ boy group member Lee Joon and actress Jung So Min have called it quits after dating for three years.

The Dispatch media outlet reported recently that the couple had chosen to split up but they continue to support each other and be professional in their work.

They first met when they both acted in hit TV series, Father Is Strange. After the drama concluded, they started dating.

A source told Dispatch that Lee Joon and Jung So Min spent a lot of time apart due to their conflicting schedules. The couple started to drift apart because of that. For now, they have chosen to focus on their careers.

Lee Joon’s agency Prain TPC responded to the reports with a statement. “It’s true that he has ended his relationship with Jung So Min. (From now on) he will show everyone a good side of him with his new work.”

Jung So Min’s label Blossom Entertainment also released an official statement in response to the news. “Jung So Min recently broke up with Lee Joon. Both of them will remain as good friends after this.”

Lee Joon is currently in talks to star in Netflix’s upcoming drama Sea Of Silence, along with Gong Yoo and Kingdom actress Bae Doo Na. Jung So Min’s drama Soul Mechanic has just finished its TV run, and starlet is currently preparing for her next project.

Lee Joon, 32, is an actor and former singer. Prior to joining MBLAQ, he had a minor non-recurring role in the first episode of the sitcom That Person Is Coming.

He also played Teenage Raizo in the 2009 film, Ninja Assassin. Lee Joon trained under Rain and J.Tune Entertainment before joining MBLAQ. In 2009, MBLAQ debuted on Oct 9 at Rain’s Legend of Rainism concert where the group performed various songs from their then-unreleased single album, Just BLAQ.

Jung So Min, 31, first gained popularity in the TV series Bad Guy. She then played the leading role in Playful Kiss, the Korean adaptation of the popular manga Itazura na Kiss. The show was popular overseas and that raised her profile. /TISG