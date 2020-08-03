Everybody Loves Raymond star condemns Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace apology

- Advertisement -

Brad Garrett, an Everybody Loves Raymond star slammed Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace apology by saying that staff mistreatment is “common knowledge.” He has appeared on her talk show six times between 2004 and 2007. Brad recently lashed out at Ellen on Twitter. In a Buzzfeed News report, one current and 10 former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show had stepped up to accuse the show’s three executive producers of bullying.

The accused were Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner. Ellen had issued an apology to the employees who felt that they were not “treated with respect.” Brad, 60, who was a guest on the show was not impressed by Ellen’s apology.

He tweeted: “Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.” Brad tweeted a link to an article detailing Ellen’s apology, where she said in a letter to her staff: “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.”

After Brad’s tweet, Buzzfeed News published another report which accuses The Ellen Show head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman of sexual misconduct.

The article accused Leman of making sexual advances on a former worker at an office party, including facing allegations that he grabbed a production assistant’s penis and groped another PA in a car in addition to making inappropriate comments at the office.

Leman denied “any kind of sexual impropriety” and said he does not believe he has ever had “a single HR or inter-personal complaint made” about him in his 17 years working on the talk show.

In related news, the report also alleges that executive producer Ed Glavin “had a reputation for being handsy with women”, and states that 47 former employees had come forward to claim he managed the team through fear and intimidation on a daily basis.

Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge. DeGeneres Sends Emotional Apology to Staff – Variety https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre — Brad Garrett (@RealBradGarrett) July 31, 2020