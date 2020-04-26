ESM Goh takes us through typical day during circuit breaker

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With people staying home during the circuit breaker, Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong has reminded his social media followers not to disrupt their lives.

In an MParader Facebook post on Thursday (April 23), Mr Goh asked his supporters: “How do you spend your time during this circuit breaker period?”

As for himself, he wrote: “On a typical day, I get up a little later than usual.”

He added that after completing his morning routine and reading the newspapers, he goes through his email before working on his second book.

“This morning, I sent out our MPS letters. After lunch, I continue working for about 2 hours before a short afternoon nap,” Mr Goh added.

Following that, his daily exercise consists of stretching, some light weights and what he refers to as “fat burn” on a stationary bicycle.

“In the evening, after dinner, I watch CNA, surf BBC, CNN and CGTN. (I skip Fox News. Its bias puts me off.) I catch some replays of great tennis matches, and briefly, watch two boxers fighting each other on Fight Sports. Thick skulls, they have,” he wrote.

Working on the sequel to his book Tall Order, Mr Goh added that Peh Shing Huei, the author, had already sent in his draft manuscript.

“I am penning my reflections on each of his chapters, which will be part of the book. The book is scheduled to be out towards the end of the year,” he said.

Mr Goh concluded his post with an encouraging message: “Covid-19 has disrupted our lives. But don’t let it diminish our spirits. Do something interesting or learn something new to take us through this period.”

Those who responded to Mr Goh’s question mentioned their own routines and news preferences.

/TISG