ESM Goh suggests local TV channels play nostalgic shows as “Older people are happiest when they recall their good old younger days”

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong has asked for local service providers such as Mediacorp, Singtel and the like to help keep elderly people entertained with nostalgic shows.

In a Facebook post yesterday (April 15), ESM Goh wrote: “My heart goes out to the elderly Singaporeans cooped up at home.

He added that many elderly people are not tech-savvy, cannot connect with friends on smart devices, and do not read much.

“I wonder if Mediacorp, SingTel or Starhub can screen nostalgic local TV productions like the classic comedy pair of Wang Sa and Yeh Fong to ignite them”, he wrote.

ESM Goh added: “I used to enjoy a good laugh watching these shows. Older people are happiest when they recall their good old younger days”.

StarHub users across Singapore reported issues with their Internet service on Wednesday (Apr 15), with frustrated customers taking to social media to complain of an outage, CNA reported.

The disruption began at about 11 am, according to posts on Twitter and on StarHub’s Facebook page.

In its latest update at 5.30 pm, the telco said that the affected fibre broadband services are being “progressively restored”, adding that there is no evidence pointing to a cyber attack.

Throughout the day, users were still reporting outages in the afternoon, with many complaining about being unable to work from home amid the COVID-19 circuit breaker measures. /TISG