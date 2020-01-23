ESM Goh seeks to understand the concerns of young Singaporeans at NUS dialogue session

- Advertisement -

Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong has expressed an interest in understanding the concerns and aspirations of young Singaporeans amid persistent rumours that he may be lifted out of his Marine Parade GRC in the next General Election.

The former Prime Minister participated in a dialogue with youth at the National University of Singapore, last week. He recounted that he discussed what important lessons Singaporeans can glean from history, what the nation’s present priorities are and what kind of Singapore the people want moving forward.

Revealing that such dialogues help him get a better grasp of the concerns and aspirations of Singapore’s youths, ESM Goh wrote:

“Enjoyed the cosy dialogue with NUS students and some staff on 3 questions: (1) What are the important lessons of our history? (2) What are our present priorities? (3) What Singapore do you want going forward? Such sessions help me to understand the concerns and aspirations of our young. Thanks for your participation.”

Mr Goh’s interest in keeping a finger on the pulse of today’s youth comes amid rumours that he may be lifted out of his Marine Parade GRC ward ahead of the next General Election in spite of his claim that he is too busy to retire.

In December 2018, ESM Goh asserted: “The last bit that I want to do is make sure that there is a strong 5G team to lead Singapore over the next 20, 30 years. After that, I won’t be around.”

In July last year, ESM Goh said that he is glad that he is “still mobile and healthy” and that he wishes to “contribute while still alive but without getting in the way of the younger leaders.”

More recently, the ruling party politician admitted that political ambition does not necessarily keep him happy at this stage of his life and that he is made more happy by “little pleasures”.

Despite his mixed messages, the Chinese daily reported last year: “There have been rumors that the 78-year-old Goh Chok Tong may have to retreat and not participate in the general election.”

The publication added that it is unclear whether ESM Goh will lead Marine Parade GRC in the next election or whether he will be lifted out of the constituency altogether. It reported: “What will be a matter of some curiosity is whether in the coming general election, will Goh still hold the base camp of the Marine Parade?” -/TISG