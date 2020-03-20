ESM Goh says that being an MP comes with occupational hazards

Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong explained about the occupational hazard that came with his role of being a Member of Parliament (MP).
In a Facebook post yesterday (Mar 19), the former Prime Minister and MP of Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) wrote about the situation at a Meet-the-People Session (MPS).
He said that Seah Kian Peng and Dr See Leng Tan joined him. Despite wondering how to minimize the risk of contacting the COVID-19 virus, he added, “With some 30 residents seeking help and an additional 20 Branch members assisting, we are a cluster interacting in a small space”.
“I suppose this is an occupational hazard”, ESM said.
In the 1976 general election, ESM Goh, then 35, was elected as Member of Parliament for Marine Parade Single Member Constituency as a People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate. He has served in Marine Parade for 44 years.
Despite many asking ESM Goh to ‘do a Mahathir’ – a phrase that means to continue being in politics even at an old age – Mr Goh said that he has no plans to do so.
In a Facebook post last year, ESM wrote, “I too try and touch the lives of our vulnerable citizens, old and young. At 78, I find this a more meaningful way to continue working for a kinder and gentler society than trying to make a come-back in politics”.
He added, “Unlike in Malaysia, there is no need to do a Mahathir in Singapore”.
ESM Goh’s comments came after he attended a Lunar New Year lunch hosted by TOUCH Community Services for some of its senior citizen and special needs clients. /TISG