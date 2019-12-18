ESM Goh on climate change: “Singapore cannot afford to be “drowned” a hundred years from now”

- Advertisement -

Speaking to youths in Marine Parade, Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong emphasized the issue of climate change seriously.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 16), ESM said that he spoke to youth on volunteerism and advocacy. He added, “Two issues of interest to them: climate change and plastic waste”.

Stating his plans to push his ward’s Youth Network to lead campaigns on climate change next year, ESM Goh said that “Ground up movements will signal to the world that Singapore takes the issue of climate change seriously. Some global leaders are still in denial that human activities do contribute to global warming”.

At this year’s National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasized upon the ways in which Singapore might tackle climate change. He said Singapore can do three things: understand the issue, take measures to mitigate it, and adapt to it. PM Lee said Singapore must also do its part to mitigate climate change, specifically, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

PM Lee’s concluding remarks on the issue were that “Although Singapore may not be able to stop climate change by ourselves, we can contribute solutions, and we must do our fair share. Then we can be credible asking others to reduce their emissions too, and work towards a global solution to climate change,” said PM Lee.

“Unfortunately, such a global solution is still very far off, so we must work for the best, but be prepared for the worst”, he added. In his Facebook post, ESM Goh shared similar sentiments, where he said that “Singapore cannot afford to be “drowned” a hundred years from now”. /TISG