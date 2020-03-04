ESM Goh looks forward to becoming an octogenarian

- Advertisement -

“Need to stay fit and healthy for the next Leap Year. By then, I would be an octogenarian”, wrote Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in a Facebook post on leap year day.

Making a reference to his Malaysian counterpart Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the former Prime Minister, in a previous Facebook post remarked that “It is a privilege for a septuagenarian to be able to enjoy nature and the simple pleasures of life, unlike nonagenarian Mahathir”.

Commenting again on his age, he said that he declined handshakes during an early morning walk at East Coast Park and Marine Parade Estate.

ESM wrote: “But no hand-shakes please. Need to stay fit and healthy for the next Leap Year”.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation to the country’s king on Monday (Feb 24), his office announced, a shock move that could plunge the country into political crisis.

The surprise announcement came amid speculation that 94-year-old Mahathir was attempting to form a new ruling coalition that would exclude his promised successor Anwar Ibrahim.

That very day, in a Facebook post, ESM Goh said in a Facebook post that “We (Singapore) got our politics right and our planned political succession is proceeding smoothly”.

Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s prime minister on Sunday (Mar 1), an hour after his predecessor and former ally, Mahathir Mohamad, claimed he was the one with enough support to form a government and would prove it with a vote in Parliament. /TISG