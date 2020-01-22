ESM Goh goes full swing with CNY visits at Marine Parade

- Advertisement -

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong has been going round Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) to offer greetings and spend time with his constituents.

On Sunday (Jan 19), Mr Goh visited Marine Parade Central Market and had breakfast with residents and stallholders there.

In a Facebook post that day, he wrote that he extended Chinese New Year greetings to stall operators and customers there before heading to the community club to give out Edusave awards.

Along with sharing photos of moments with residents, Mr Goh wrote: “Good food and good vibes. People are happy with the clean, newly-renovated market.”

In another Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 21), Mr Goh mentioned that the seniors enjoyed a bingo session and a lo hei lunch at St Luke’s ElderCare in Marine Parade.

He wrote: “We thank the cheerful and dedicated staff of St Luke’s for looking after our elderly. St Luke’s will be part of our Caregivers Support Network. They will provide respite service and transportation to hospitals for caregivers and their wards.” /TISG