ESM Goh criticised for “below the belt” comments about Mahathir

Singapore — Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong has been criticised for his “uncalled for” reference to Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 24).

Some people online are calling the comments as being “below the belt”.

Mr Goh had posted a picture of himself by a tree, and two other pictures of a large spider in its web. The caption read: “It is a privilege for a septuagenarian to be able to enjoy nature and the simple pleasures of life, unlike nonagenarian Mahathir. We got our politics right and our planned political succession is proceeding smoothly.”

A septuagenarian is from 70 to 79 years of age and a nonagenarian from 90 to 99 years of age. Mr Goh is 78 and Dr Mahathir is 94.

It has been chaotic on the political scene in Malaysia since Sunday. Dr Mahathir resigned on Monday but has been asked to stay on in an interim capacity. His Bersatu party and dozens of MPs from Mr Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR have also left the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Those online who responded to Mr Goh’s post called his statements provocative. Other words used to describe it included “childish”, “insensitive”, “rude”, “unnecessary”, “totally uncalled for” and “poor in taste”.

One Facebook user by the name of John Tan called Mr Goh’s remarks “an unnecessary snub which could affect (Singaporean) ties with Malaysia. More so now as it appears that Mahathir may not be the one orchestrating events up north”.

Another Facebook user by the name of Terrence Charles Darby, felt that Mr Goh’s statement “has only imperiled (Singapore’s) bilateral relations with Malaysia”.

