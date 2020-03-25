Entertainment venues to be closed, gatherings of more than 10 people limited to school and work: Covid-19 task force

- Advertisement -

Tighter measures were announced to minimize further spread of the Covid-19 virus. In a statement by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce, instead of a lockdown, stricter measures will be enforced as of Thursday, 26 March 2020, 2359 hours.

The taskforce announced that until April 30 this year, gatherings outside school and work will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, and events, which were limited to 250 participants previously, like festivals and concerts, will also have to adhere to the new measures.

In its statement, the task force said that it will also close all entertainment venues such as night clubs, discos, karaoke outlets, cinemas and theatres where there is a high risk of transmission due to sustained close contact over a period of time.

All centre-based tuition and enrichment classes will also be suspended.



It added that all religious services and congregations will also be suspended, although places of worship may remain open for private worship and essential rites, subject to a group size of up to 10.

While venues such as retail malls, attractions and museums may remain open, as contact is more transient in these places, operators are expected to adhere to strict requirements.

Singaporeans were advised against holding and participating in social events and gatherings involving more than 10 people, including weddings and birthdays.

“For funerals and wakes, attendance should be limited as far as possible to family members only, and gatherings of 10 or fewer people at any one point. Much as we understand the need for friends and acquaintances to pay their last respects, and give comfort to families in their grief, we urge the public to do their part in minimising social interactions so that we can slow down the spread of the virus together”, its statement read.

The full statement and list of measures can be found here. /TISG