“Empty promises”, said one netizen on Chan Chun Sing’s Speech

In the fourth of a series of six national broadcasts by Cabinet ministers laying out the nation’s plays for the future, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing laid out plans on “making a living in a Covid-19 world” (June 14).

In his speech, Mr Chan focuses on how Singapore will tackle immediate challenges and how Singapore must look further ahead and invest in areas that develop its “intangible strengths”, its infrastructure and most importantly its people and businesses.

He expressed confidence for the future in Singapore stating that “there are still many opportunities for us, but we must be on our toes. Survival favours not the strong, but the agile.”

However, some netizens have taken to the web to question some of the measures that Mr Chan has spelt out.

One netizen said that the Government is giving “empty promises to support those who are jobless” and states that the government’s main focus as the General Elections draws nearer is to “look good”.

One netizen also pointed out how emphasis should also be placed on essential workers such as “bus drivers, cleaner, dishwashers” when coming up with better skills.

Some netizens are also questioning his statement where he said that the Government is creating “more than 100,000 jobs” and whether it will go to Singaporeans or foreign talents.

On the other hand, some netizens felt that the speech was well coordinated and acknowledges the efforts of the Government. One said that “it’s impressive that we are able to maintain trade links during this challenging period.”

The next round of Ministerial speeches will be on 17 June by Tharman Shanmugaratnam with the topic “A Stronger and More Cohesive Society”.