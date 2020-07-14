Elvis Presley’s only grandson, 27, dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — The only grandson of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley was found dead in his Calabasas mansion in California on Sunday (July 12).

Benjamin Keough, 27, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law-enforcement sources.

He is the son of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that it received a “rescue response” call at 6.30 am on Sunday. “Upon their arrival, officers located the victim suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” according to a statement. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

- Advertisement -

The statement added that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives were continuing their investigations into the death. The police did not name the victim.

Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski released a statement: “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa and Danny Keough, her first husband, have another child, Riley, in addition to Benjamin. The couple divorced on May 6, 1994.

She was married to singer Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and actor Nicholas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

Lisa married her fourth husband Michael Lockwood in 2006. Two years later she gave birth to twins Finley and Harper. In 2016, the couple broke up.

In 2009, Benjamin reportedly signed a US$5 million record deal with Universal Music. The grandson of Elvis kept a low profile and not much is known about him except that he looked like his grandfather.

TMZ reported Keough was a musician who had done some acting and had attended the 40th anniversary of Elvis’s death at the star’s former home Graceland in Memphis in 2017.

Rock and roll legend Elvis Presley was 42 when he died of a heart attack in 1977. /TISG