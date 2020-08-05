Elderly woman was hurrying across road, fortunately van was going slow

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of an elderly woman in an accident involving a white van was published on Facebook on Monday (Aug 3) and it worried people online because she was seen falling and hitting her head hard on the road.

The accident occurred on Friday (July 31) along Jurong West Avenue 1, according to the video clip posted on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV. It was fortunate that the van was not going fast. The woman was taken to the nearby Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The accident was captured on the dashcam of a vehicle in the middle lane of the road. The vehicle stops for the elderly woman, who puts up an arm to indicate that she is crossing the road. She can be seen hurrying to the other side and is then involved in an accident with the van.

Both the man and the woman in the car scream when they see this and stop to help her.

- Advertisement -

On Facebook, the video is blocked as it may shock some viewers because it shows the woman getting struck by the vehicle.

According to mustsharenews, the Singapore Civil Defence Force was called about the accident. The woman was taken to taken to the hospital.

Many of those commenting on the post, while concerned about the condition of the victim, also expressed sympathy for the driver of the van.

/TISG