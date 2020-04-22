Elderly people everywhere, not only in S’pore, struggling to stay home

- Advertisement -

Singapore — We have heard about some elderly people not complying with safe distancing measures that are part of the circuit breaker to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

We have seen the video of the man who tore the plastic covering off hawker centre tables and seats, the woman who refused to wear a mask and the woman who insisted on finishing her bowl of kway chap even after someone offered to help her take it home. This woman was fined S$300.

This behaviour indicates that they do not understand that older people are more vulnerable to Covid-19 as they have weaker immune systems.

However, this problem is not unique to Singapore. Elderly people everywhere, used to their favourite daily routines, seem to be struggling with staying home. So much so that their family members have to explain, cajole, coax, perhaps even lightly threaten them, into remaining indoors for the sake of everyone.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, experts say there are three reasons for this behaviour on the part of the elderly: Misinformation, misidentification and general stubbornness.

Practical tips to get your seniors to stay home

Explain the situation patiently. Make the crisis as easy to understand as possible. There has been a lot of conflicting information and even some fake news, and it is possible that elderly people may not be clear on facts. And if you need to tell them again about the gravity of the situation — the number of people who have died, the number confirmed positive, that some people can be carriers without showing any symptoms, that their age group is particularly vulnerable, that they can be fined $300 — just do it. Be patient, as some studies show that older people may not absorb the news in the same way or at the same pace as younger ones do. Try a little show and tell. If facts do not work, photos or graphs might. Show them pictures from Wuhan, Italy or New York, or charts that show the steep rise of the number of incidents. Explain what you and your children and friends have had to give up at this time as well, such as going out and meeting friends, what kind of sacrifices your firm has had to make, and so on. When they know what you have had to let go of, it is easier for them to let go too. Enlist technology as their friend. Teach grandma how to make WhatsApp video calls to her friends or grandpa to do Skype to see his favourite grandchild. Introduce them to the wonderful world of online shopping, but keep an eye on their credit limit. Resist the urge to role reverse. If you treat your elderly relatives like small children who need discipline, this could backfire, and cause them to rebel even more. Instead, treat them like the reasonable adults that they are, and trust that once they understand why they need to stay home, they will actually do it. Ask them questions. Maybe there is something that is still unclear to them, or that they are feeling anxious about. Sometimes, getting answers, or even just the opportunity to air their feelings, can help them settle in. /TISG

Read related: Circuit breaker breaking seniors: Another ‘auntie’ insists on eating at a hawker centre